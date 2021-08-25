IndiaNivesh Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, down 32.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in June 2021 down 32.78% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2021 up 68.54% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2021 down 58.16% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2020.

IndiaNivesh shares closed at 16.70 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -15.87% returns over the last 6 months and -28.48% over the last 12 months.