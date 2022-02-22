IndiaNivesh Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 14.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in December 2021 up 14.07% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2021 up 140.84% from Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021 down 64.53% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2020.

IndiaNivesh EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2020.

IndiaNivesh shares closed at 21.25 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)