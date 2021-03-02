IndiaNivesh Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, down 97.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in December 2020 down 97.88% from Rs. 56.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2020 down 281.93% from Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2020 down 92.93% from Rs. 33.10 crore in December 2019.

IndiaNivesh shares closed at 20.15 on March 01, 2021 (BSE)