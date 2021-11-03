Indian Toners Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.38 crore, up 39.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.38 crore in September 2021 up 39.41% from Rs. 23.23 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.63 crore in September 2021 up 64.57% from Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2021 up 64.53% from Rs. 5.61 crore in September 2020.

Indian Toners EPS has increased to Rs. 5.24 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.60 in September 2020.

Indian Toners shares closed at 185.35 on November 02, 2021 (BSE)