    Indian Toners Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.01 crore, up 27.75% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Toners and Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.01 crore in March 2023 up 27.75% from Rs. 33.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.05 crore in March 2023 up 20.83% from Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.36 crore in March 2023 up 99.35% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2022.

    Indian Toners EPS has increased to Rs. 6.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.63 in March 2022.

    Indian Toners shares closed at 243.50 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.74% returns over the last 6 months and 45.46% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Toners and Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.0139.6833.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.0139.6833.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.4318.9914.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.34-0.730.42
    Power & Fuel4.13----
    Employees Cost3.924.734.32
    Depreciation1.340.960.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.338.579.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.527.174.34
    Other Income1.500.980.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.028.155.23
    Interest0.240.010.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.788.155.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.788.155.18
    Tax3.730.57-0.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.057.585.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.057.585.84
    Equity Share Capital10.8510.8510.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.506.985.63
    Diluted EPS6.506.985.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.506.985.63
    Diluted EPS6.506.985.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
