Indian Toners Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.01 crore, up 27.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.01 crore in March 2023 up 27.75% from Rs. 33.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.05 crore in March 2023 up 20.83% from Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.36 crore in March 2023 up 99.35% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2022.

Indian Toners EPS has increased to Rs. 6.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.63 in March 2022.

Indian Toners shares closed at 243.50 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.74% returns over the last 6 months and 45.46% over the last 12 months.