    Indian Toners Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore, up 9.07% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Toners and Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore in June 2023 up 9.07% from Rs. 33.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.86 crore in June 2023 up 20.2% from Rs. 5.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.70 crore in June 2023 up 22.01% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2022.

    Indian Toners EPS has increased to Rs. 6.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.26 in June 2022.

    Indian Toners shares closed at 314.15 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 65.34% returns over the last 6 months and 78.04% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Toners and Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.0743.0133.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.0743.0133.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.5319.4315.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.930.34-0.47
    Power & Fuel--4.13--
    Employees Cost4.383.924.19
    Depreciation1.261.340.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.184.337.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.659.525.96
    Other Income1.791.501.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.4411.027.15
    Interest0.070.240.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.3710.787.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.3710.787.13
    Tax1.513.731.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.867.055.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.867.055.70
    Equity Share Capital10.8510.8510.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.326.505.26
    Diluted EPS6.326.505.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.326.505.26
    Diluted EPS6.326.505.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

