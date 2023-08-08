Indian Toners Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore, up 9.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore in June 2023 up 9.07% from Rs. 33.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.86 crore in June 2023 up 20.2% from Rs. 5.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.70 crore in June 2023 up 22.01% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2022.

Indian Toners EPS has increased to Rs. 6.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.26 in June 2022.

Indian Toners shares closed at 314.15 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 65.34% returns over the last 6 months and 78.04% over the last 12 months.