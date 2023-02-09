Indian Toners Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.68 crore, up 24.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.68 crore in December 2022 up 24.82% from Rs. 31.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.58 crore in December 2022 up 50.8% from Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.11 crore in December 2022 up 13.31% from Rs. 8.04 crore in December 2021.