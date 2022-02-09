Indian Toners Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.79 crore, up 27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.79 crore in December 2021 up 27% from Rs. 25.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021 up 12.29% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.04 crore in December 2021 up 9.69% from Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2020.

Indian Toners EPS has increased to Rs. 4.68 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.40 in December 2020.

Indian Toners shares closed at 185.40 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.01% returns over the last 6 months and 46.50% over the last 12 months.