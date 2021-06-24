MARKET NEWS

Indian Toners Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.03 crore, up 44.31% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Toners and Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.03 crore in March 2021 up 44.31% from Rs. 20.81 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2021 up 15.99% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2021 up 67.09% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2020.

Indian Toners EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2020.

Indian Toners shares closed at 195.50 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.46% returns over the last 6 months and 89.71% over the last 12 months.

Indian Toners and Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations30.0324.7020.81
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations30.0324.7020.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials11.889.449.01
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.030.990.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.063.563.46
Depreciation1.031.061.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.155.815.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.873.841.49
Other Income0.752.341.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.626.182.90
Interest0.030.040.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.596.142.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.596.142.78
Tax2.311.75-0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.284.392.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.284.392.83
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.284.392.83
Equity Share Capital10.8513.1613.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.503.332.15
Diluted EPS2.503.332.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.503.332.15
Diluted EPS2.503.332.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Toners #Indian Toners and Developers #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 am

