Indian Toners Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.03 crore, up 44.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.03 crore in March 2021 up 44.31% from Rs. 20.81 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2021 up 15.99% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2021 up 67.09% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2020.

Indian Toners EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2020.

Indian Toners shares closed at 195.50 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.46% returns over the last 6 months and 89.71% over the last 12 months.