Indian Toners Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.40 crore, up 101.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.40 crore in June 2021 up 101.99% from Rs. 10.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2021 up 4.87% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2021 up 17.8% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2020.

Indian Toners EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2020.

Indian Toners shares closed at 177.30 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.52% returns over the last 6 months and 79.00% over the last 12 months.