Indian Toners Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.68 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.68 crore in December 2022 up 24.31% from Rs. 31.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2022 up 52.42% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2022 up 14.04% from Rs. 7.98 crore in December 2021.