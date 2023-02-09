Indian Toners Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.68 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.68 crore in December 2022 up 24.31% from Rs. 31.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2022 up 52.42% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2022 up 14.04% from Rs. 7.98 crore in December 2021.

Indian Toners EPS has increased to Rs. 6.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.62 in December 2021.

Indian Toners shares closed at 191.50 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.92% returns over the last 6 months and 3.29% over the last 12 months.