    Indian Toners Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.68 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Toners and Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.68 crore in December 2022 up 24.31% from Rs. 31.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2022 up 52.42% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2022 up 14.04% from Rs. 7.98 crore in December 2021.

    Indian Toners and Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.6839.4831.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.6839.4831.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.9917.8812.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.730.121.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.734.574.05
    Depreciation0.960.821.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.588.206.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.167.885.83
    Other Income0.980.171.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.148.056.93
    Interest0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.138.056.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.138.056.92
    Tax0.572.061.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.575.994.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.575.994.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.575.994.96
    Equity Share Capital10.8510.8510.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.975.524.62
    Diluted EPS6.975.524.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.975.524.62
    Diluted EPS6.975.524.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
