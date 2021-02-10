Indian Toners Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.70 crore, up 10.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.70 crore in December 2020 up 10.2% from Rs. 22.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2020 up 64.05% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.24 crore in December 2020 up 45.09% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2019.

Indian Toners EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2019.

Indian Toners shares closed at 127.25 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)