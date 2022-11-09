Indian Terrain Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.38 crore, up 58.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.38 crore in September 2022 up 58.96% from Rs. 97.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.66 crore in September 2022 up 341.84% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.97 crore in September 2022 up 79.3% from Rs. 10.58 crore in September 2021.

Indian Terrain EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.

Indian Terrain shares closed at 75.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.10% returns over the last 6 months and 57.54% over the last 12 months.