Indian Terrain Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.38 crore, up 58.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Terrain Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 154.38 crore in September 2022 up 58.96% from Rs. 97.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.66 crore in September 2022 up 341.84% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.97 crore in September 2022 up 79.3% from Rs. 10.58 crore in September 2021.

Indian Terrain EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.

Indian Terrain shares closed at 75.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.10% returns over the last 6 months and 57.54% over the last 12 months.

Indian Terrain Fashions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 154.38 98.63 97.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 154.38 98.63 97.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 111.35 71.49 57.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.57 -15.02 4.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.01 5.36 4.47
Depreciation 5.65 5.95 5.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.23 23.45 21.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.71 7.40 2.94
Other Income 2.61 0.45 2.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.32 7.85 4.96
Interest 5.04 5.00 4.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.28 2.85 0.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.28 2.85 0.24
Tax -0.38 0.49 -1.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.66 2.36 1.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.66 2.36 1.96
Equity Share Capital 8.86 8.86 8.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.96 0.53 0.48
Diluted EPS 1.96 0.53 0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.96 0.53 0.48
Diluted EPS 1.96 0.53 0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

