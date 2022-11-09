English
    Indian Terrain Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.38 crore, up 58.96% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Terrain Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 154.38 crore in September 2022 up 58.96% from Rs. 97.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.66 crore in September 2022 up 341.84% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.97 crore in September 2022 up 79.3% from Rs. 10.58 crore in September 2021.

    Indian Terrain EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.

    Indian Terrain shares closed at 75.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.10% returns over the last 6 months and 57.54% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Terrain Fashions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations154.3898.6397.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations154.3898.6397.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods111.3571.4957.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.57-15.024.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.015.364.47
    Depreciation5.655.955.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.2323.4521.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.717.402.94
    Other Income2.610.452.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.327.854.96
    Interest5.045.004.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.282.850.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.282.850.24
    Tax-0.380.49-1.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.662.361.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.662.361.96
    Equity Share Capital8.868.868.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.960.530.48
    Diluted EPS1.960.530.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.960.530.48
    Diluted EPS1.960.530.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

