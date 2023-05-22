Indian Terrain Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.93 crore, up 15.87% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Terrain Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 125.93 crore in March 2023 up 15.87% from Rs. 108.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2023 down 194.43% from Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2023 up 13.61% from Rs. 13.15 crore in March 2022.

    Indian Terrain shares closed at 54.40 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.24% returns over the last 6 months and 19.56% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Terrain Fashions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations125.93121.86108.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations125.93121.86108.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods91.6976.3284.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.64-1.71-16.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.596.275.53
    Depreciation5.655.525.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.8728.5122.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.776.956.38
    Other Income1.520.931.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.297.887.51
    Interest6.515.364.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.782.522.76
    Exceptional Items-5.90----
    P/L Before Tax-3.122.522.76
    Tax2.980.32-3.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.102.206.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.102.206.46
    Equity Share Capital8.868.868.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.380.501.57
    Diluted EPS-1.380.501.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.380.501.57
    Diluted EPS-1.380.501.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

