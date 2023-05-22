Indian Terrain Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.93 crore, up 15.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Terrain Fashions are:
Net Sales at Rs 125.93 crore in March 2023 up 15.87% from Rs. 108.68 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2023 down 194.43% from Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2023 up 13.61% from Rs. 13.15 crore in March 2022.
Indian Terrain shares closed at 54.40 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.24% returns over the last 6 months and 19.56% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|125.93
|121.86
|108.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|125.93
|121.86
|108.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|91.69
|76.32
|84.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.64
|-1.71
|-16.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.59
|6.27
|5.53
|Depreciation
|5.65
|5.52
|5.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.87
|28.51
|22.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.77
|6.95
|6.38
|Other Income
|1.52
|0.93
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.29
|7.88
|7.51
|Interest
|6.51
|5.36
|4.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.78
|2.52
|2.76
|Exceptional Items
|-5.90
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.12
|2.52
|2.76
|Tax
|2.98
|0.32
|-3.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.10
|2.20
|6.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.10
|2.20
|6.46
|Equity Share Capital
|8.86
|8.86
|8.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|0.50
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|0.50
|1.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|0.50
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|0.50
|1.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited