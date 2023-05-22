Indian Terrain Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.93 crore, up 15.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.93 crore in March 2023 up 15.87% from Rs. 108.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2023 down 194.43% from Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2023 up 13.61% from Rs. 13.15 crore in March 2022.

Indian Terrain shares closed at 54.40 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.24% returns over the last 6 months and 19.56% over the last 12 months.