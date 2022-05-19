Indian Terrain Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.68 crore, up 18.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.68 crore in March 2022 up 18.56% from Rs. 91.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2022 down 75.9% from Rs. 26.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.15 crore in March 2022 down 11.69% from Rs. 14.89 crore in March 2021.

Indian Terrain EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.52 in March 2021.

Indian Terrain shares closed at 48.85 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.99% returns over the last 6 months and 58.86% over the last 12 months.