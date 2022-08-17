 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Terrain Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.63 crore, up 258.26% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Terrain Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.63 crore in June 2022 up 258.26% from Rs. 27.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2022 up 119.5% from Rs. 12.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.80 crore in June 2022 up 773.17% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2021.

Indian Terrain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2021.

Indian Terrain shares closed at 52.60 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.94% returns over the last 6 months and 30.52% over the last 12 months.

Indian Terrain Fashions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.63 108.68 27.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.63 108.68 27.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 71.49 84.59 24.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.02 -16.00 -6.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.36 5.53 4.38
Depreciation 5.95 5.64 6.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.45 22.54 11.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.40 6.38 -11.79
Other Income 0.45 1.13 3.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.85 7.51 -8.36
Interest 5.00 4.75 4.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.85 2.76 -13.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.85 2.76 -13.02
Tax 0.49 -3.70 -0.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.36 6.46 -12.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.36 6.46 -12.10
Equity Share Capital 8.86 8.22 8.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 1.57 -2.95
Diluted EPS 0.53 1.57 -2.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 1.57 -2.95
Diluted EPS 0.53 1.57 -2.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 17, 2022
