Indian Terrain Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.63 crore, up 258.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.63 crore in June 2022 up 258.26% from Rs. 27.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2022 up 119.5% from Rs. 12.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.80 crore in June 2022 up 773.17% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2021.

Indian Terrain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2021.

Indian Terrain shares closed at 52.60 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.94% returns over the last 6 months and 30.52% over the last 12 months.