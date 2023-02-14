Indian Terrain Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.86 crore, up 18.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.86 crore in December 2022 up 18.35% from Rs. 102.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 up 48.65% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.40 crore in December 2022 up 7.11% from Rs. 12.51 crore in December 2021.