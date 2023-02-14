Indian Terrain Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.86 crore, up 18.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.86 crore in December 2022 up 18.35% from Rs. 102.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 up 48.65% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.40 crore in December 2022 up 7.11% from Rs. 12.51 crore in December 2021.

Indian Terrain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2021.

Indian Terrain shares closed at 56.20 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.35% returns over the last 6 months and 13.65% over the last 12 months.