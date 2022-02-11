Indian Terrain Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 102.97 crore, up 49.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.97 crore in December 2021 up 49.69% from Rs. 68.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021 up 118.93% from Rs. 7.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in December 2021 up 260.52% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2020.

Indian Terrain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2020.

Indian Terrain shares closed at 55.90 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)