Indian Terrain Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.79 crore, down 25.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.79 crore in December 2020 down 25.35% from Rs. 92.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.82 crore in December 2020 down 9875% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2020 down 73.29% from Rs. 12.99 crore in December 2019.

Indian Terrain shares closed at 38.40 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.73% returns over the last 6 months and -37.71% over the last 12 months.