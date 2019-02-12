Indian Terrain Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 95.57 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.57 crore in December 2018 up 1.1% from Rs. 94.53 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2018 up 3.88% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in December 2018 up 9.71% from Rs. 12.98 crore in December 2017.

Indian Terrain EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.70 in December 2017.

Indian Terrain shares closed at 118.45 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.07% returns over the last 6 months and -43.86% over the last 12 months.