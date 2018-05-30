App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 09:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Overseas Bank's Q4 net loss widens to Rs 3,606.73 cr on bad loans

Its net income stood at Rs 5,814.42 crore during the fourth quarter of 2017-18 from Rs 5,661.70 crore in same period a year-ago, the bank said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank's net loss widened to Rs 3,606.73 crore in the March quarter due to higher provisioning for mounting bad loans. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 646.66 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.

Its net income stood at Rs 5,814.42 crore during the fourth quarter of 2017-18 from Rs 5,661.70 crore in same period a year-ago, the bank said in a BSE filing.

The bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies increased sharply to Rs 6,774.55 crore during the March quarter from Rs 1,789.74 crore a year earlier.

Asset quality worsened with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 25.28 percent of gross advances at the end of March from 22.39 percent in the year-ago period.

Net NPAs were at 15.33 percent of net loans, up from 13.99 percent in the last quarter of 2016-17.

For the full financial year 2017-18, the bank's net loss rose to Rs 6,299.49 crore from Rs 3,416.74 crore in 2016-17.

Its net income remained lower at Rs 21,661.65 crore as against Rs 23,091.25 crore in the said period.

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank were trading 2.40 percent lower at Rs 16.25 apiece on BSE.
First Published on May 30, 2018 09:43 am

tags #bad loans #BSE #earnings #Indian Overseas Bank #Results

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.