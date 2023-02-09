 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Overseas Bank Q3 profit rises 22% to Rs 555 crore

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

The bank's total income increased to Rs 6,006 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 5,317 crore in the year-ago period, IOB said in a regulatory filing.

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday reported a 22 per cent growth in its profit at Rs 555 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 due to an increase in interest income and improved asset quality.

The Chennai-based bank had posted a net profit of Rs 454 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Interest income of the bank increased to Rs 5,056 crore as against Rs 4,198 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.