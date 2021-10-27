MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indian Overseas Bank Q2 profit jumps to Rs 376 crore

The bank also came out of the RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework during the reported period.

PTI
October 27, 2021 / 04:17 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Wednesday posted a more than two-fold jump in net profit for the July-September quarter of this fiscal to Rs 376 crore compared to Rs 148 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank also came out of the RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework during the reported period.

Total income for the quarter ending September stood at Rs 5,376 crore as against Rs 5,431 crore a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset front, the bank witnessed a good performance with the net non-performing assets (NPA) falling to 2.77 per cent of the net advances as of September 30, 2021, as against 4.30 per cent a year ago.

"Net NPA has stood at 2.77 per cent which is within prescribed RBI guidelines,” IOB said in a release.

Close

In value terms, net NPAs fell to Rs 3,741 crore from Rs 5,291 crore.

Gross NPAs stood at 10.66 per cent (Rs 15,666 crore), down from 13.04 per cent (Rs 17,660 crore).

Bank’s provisioning for bad loans and contingencies fell to Rs 1,036.37 crore during the quarter, as against Rs 1,192.55 crore in year-ago period.

IOB shares traded at Rs 22.60 apiece on BSE, up 1.80 per cent over the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Indian Overseas Bank #Results
first published: Oct 27, 2021 04:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.