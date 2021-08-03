Indian Overseas Bank profit doubles to Rs 327 crore in Q1

live bse live

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank on Tuesday reported over two-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 327 crore for the quarter ending June as provisions for bad loans declined.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 121 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income during Q1FY22, however, was down at Rs 5,155 crore as against Rs 5,234 crore in Q1FY21, Indian Overseas Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income was down by 5.6 per cent at Rs 4,063 crore during the quarter. The non-interest income rose by 17.2 per cent at Rs 1,092 crore due to increase in other income, the bank said.

The Chennai-headquartered lender said it reduced non-performing assets (NAPs) worth Rs 1,616 crore during the quarter, as against Rs 1,969 crore in June 2020 quarter.

Bank's gross NPAs (bad loans) fell to 11.48 per cent of the gross advances as of June 30, 2021, against 13.90 per cent in the year-ago period.

In terms of value, the gross NPAs were worth Rs 15,952 crore, down from Rs 18,291 crore. Net NPAs fell to 3.15 per cent (Rs 3,998 crore) from 5.10 per cent (Rs 6,081 crore).

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies for the quarter fell to Rs 868 crore from Rs 969.52 crore a year ago.

"The bank plans to come out of prompt corrective action (PCA) by focussing on recovery, low-cost deposits and less capital consuming advances," it said.

The provision coverage ratio recorded at 91.56 per cent, it added.Shares of the bank traded 2.7 per cent down at Rs 23.40 apiece on BSE.