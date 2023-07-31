Indian Oil skids on worries over crude surge, shrinking discount on Russian imports

The Jefferies report said as the valuation stands at historical averages and peak earnings are now in the past, there are potential concerns about future growth prospects.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) on July 31 skidded over 1 percent with many brokerages taking a cautious stance on the stock despite the company's better-than-expected earnings for the June quarter.

At 9.35am, the stock was trading at Rs 94 on the BSE, down 1.3 percent from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex fell 0.58 percent.

The company's EBITDA was 6 percent ahead of Jefferies estimates. Many brokerages said potential concerns about future growth prospectus amid narrower discount on Russian crude impacting refining and rising oil prices affecting marketing operations and expected rise in the crude oil prices in coming months.

The Jefferies report said that as the valuation stands at historical averages and peak earnings are now in the past, there are potential concerns about future growth prospects. The brokerage firm maintained a 'hold' rating and kept its target price unchanged at Rs 90 a share.

Brokerage firm Nomura has downgraded IOCL to 'neutral' from 'buy' but increased its target price to Rs 105 a share from Rs 95. According to Nomura, global oil demand increased by 2.6 million barrels per day (b/d) during the second half of the calendar year 2023. Additionally, the supply of oil has not been able to keep up with this incremental demand. As a result, Nomura predicts that oil prices are poised to rise and are expected to remain at elevated levels in the coming months.

"We note, based on current prices, our scenario analysis indicates marketing margins have already declined to below-normative levels, which will impact contribution from the segment over 2HFY24F; any retail price cut can further exacerbate the situation", Nomura report said.

Nuvama expects that the retail losses experienced during FY23, primarily caused by negative retail margins, have been mostly recovered. However, they are cautious about potential risks to their margins, particularly with regards to any price cuts initiated by the government because of the upcoming elections. Such price cuts could pose significant challenges and uncertainties for Nuvama's retail operations, potentially impacting their profitability.