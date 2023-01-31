Indian Oil net profit slumps 87% to Rs 773 crore in Q3

State-run oil marketing major Indian Oil Corporation on January 31 reported a 87.41 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 773.23 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, as against Rs 6,143.08 crore a year back.

The revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,32,303.20 crore, rising 16.51 percent from Rs 1,99,371. 75 crore in the year-ago quarter, the fuel retailer said in an exchange filing.

Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the period April- December 2022 was $21.08 per barrel (April- December 2021: $8.52 per barrel), said the company. The core GRM or the current price GRM for the period April -December 2022 after offsetting inventory loss/gain comes to $20.55 per barrel, it added.

"However, the suppressed marketing margins of certain petroleum

products have offset the benefit of increase in GRM," said the oil retailer.

The company suffered under recoveries from sale of domestic LPG in the Financial Year 2021-22 and in nine months ended 31st December 2022, Indian Oil said, which also hurt its numbers. To compensate for under recoveries, Government of India in October 2022 approved a onetime grant of Rs 10,801.00 crore. This grant has been recorded under Revenue from Operations in financial results for the period April- December 2022, it added.

Hold Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1230: Sharekhan

Buy Granules India; target of Rs 355: ICICI Direct Shares of Indian Oil slid 0.31 percent to Rs 81.45 following the earning announcement.

Moneycontrol News