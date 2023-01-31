Indian Oil net profit slumps 87% to Rs 773 crore in Q3

State-run oil marketing major Indian Oil Corporation on January 31 reported a 87.41 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 773.23 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, as against Rs 6,143.08 crore a year back.
The revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,32,303.20 crore, rising 16.51 percent from Rs 1,99,371. 75 crore in the year-ago quarter, the fuel retailer said in an exchange filing.
Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the period April- December 2022 was $21.08 per barrel (April- December 2021: $8.52 per barrel), said the company. The core GRM or the current price GRM for the period April -December 2022 after offsetting inventory loss/gain comes to $20.55 per barrel, it added.
"However, the suppressed marketing margins of certain petroleum
products have offset the benefit of increase in GRM," said the oil retailer.