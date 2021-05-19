MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indian Oil Corporation Q4 profit jumps 79% to Rs 8,781.3 crore

Other income during the quarter at Rs 1,101.67 crore declined 13.2 percent compared to previous quarter.

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation on May 19 reported standalone profit at Rs 8,781.3 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, rising 78.6 percent compared to Rs 4,916.59 crore in previous quarter.

The standalone revenue from operations grew by 11.6 percent sequentially to Rs 1,63,605.67 crore in March 2021 quarter.

Other income during the quarter at Rs 1,101.67 crore declined 13.2 percent compared to previous quarter.

"Other Income for the year April-March 2021 includes foreign exchange gain of around Rs 1,257.62 crore against exchange loss of Rs 4,145.53 crore included in other expenses in April-March 2020," said IOC in its BSE filing.

To Know All Earnings Related News, Click Here

Close

In the COVID year, financial year FY21, the standalone profit shot up significantly to Rs 21,836.04 crore compared to Rs 1,313.23 crore in previous year. Revenue during the year fell 9.1 percent to Rs 5,14,890.7 crore.

IOC has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the financial year 2020-21. "This final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend(s) of Rs 10.50 per share paid for the financial year 2020-21," said the company in its BSE filing.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Indian Oil Corporation #Results
first published: May 19, 2021 05:49 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.