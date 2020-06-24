Indian Oil Corp posts March quarter loss as inventory losses surge

The state-owned company had reported a net profit of Rs 6,099 crore a year earlier.
Reuters
Indian Oil Corp Ltd, the country's top refiner, reported a net loss of Rs 5,185 crore in the March quarter on Wednesday, hurt by higher inventory losses.
The state-owned company had reported a net profit of Rs 6,099 crore a year earlier.
Revenue from operations for the reported quarter fell 2.7 percent to Rs 1.4 lakh crore.
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 05:06 pm