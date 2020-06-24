App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian Oil Corp posts March quarter loss as inventory losses surge

The state-owned company had reported a net profit of Rs 6,099 crore a year earlier.

Reuters
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Oil Corp Ltd, the country's top refiner, reported a net loss of Rs 5,185 crore in the March quarter on Wednesday, hurt by higher inventory losses.

The state-owned company had reported a net profit of Rs 6,099 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations for the reported quarter fell 2.7 percent to Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

Close
 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 05:06 pm

tags #Business #Indian Oil Corp #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Migrant workers need support, jobs at home after pandemic disruption: ILO

Migrant workers need support, jobs at home after pandemic disruption: ILO

In pics | COVID-19 crisis: Shortage of oxygen cylinders worldwide leaves people gasping for life

In pics | COVID-19 crisis: Shortage of oxygen cylinders worldwide leaves people gasping for life

CSIR will now focus on clinical trial of combinations of drugs for COVID-19 treatment

CSIR will now focus on clinical trial of combinations of drugs for COVID-19 treatment

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.