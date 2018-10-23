Indian Metals Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 394.77 crore, down 5.11% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 394.77 crore in September 2018 down 5.11% from Rs. 416.03 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.49 crore in September 2018 up 191.59% from Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.13 crore in September 2018 up 1.81% from Rs. 50.22 crore in September 2017.

Indian Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 7.97 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.73 in September 2017.

Indian Metals shares closed at 271.15 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -49.57% returns over the last 6 months and -62.61% over the last 12 months.