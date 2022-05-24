Indian Metals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 756.71 crore, up 31.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 756.71 crore in March 2022 up 31.35% from Rs. 576.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.63 crore in March 2022 up 119.06% from Rs. 65.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.95 crore in March 2022 up 38.04% from Rs. 140.50 crore in March 2021.

Indian Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 26.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.13 in March 2021.

Indian Metals shares closed at 341.75 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.82% returns over the last 6 months and 64.26% over the last 12 months.