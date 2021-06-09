Indian Metals Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 576.11 crore, up 51.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 576.11 crore in March 2021 up 51.99% from Rs. 379.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.11 crore in March 2021 up 229.55% from Rs. 50.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.50 crore in March 2021 up 5778.66% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2020.

Indian Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 24.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 18.63 in March 2020.

Indian Metals shares closed at 489.95 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.83% returns over the last 6 months and 215.79% over the last 12 months.