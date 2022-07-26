Indian Metals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 743.42 crore, up 38.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 743.42 crore in June 2022 up 38.22% from Rs. 537.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.83 crore in June 2022 up 35.77% from Rs. 98.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.67 crore in June 2022 up 26.93% from Rs. 177.01 crore in June 2021.

Indian Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 36.54 in June 2021.

Indian Metals shares closed at 286.40 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.71% returns over the last 6 months and -25.69% over the last 12 months.