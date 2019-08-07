Indian Metals Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 445.93 crore, up 8.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 445.93 crore in June 2019 up 8.1% from Rs. 412.53 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.66 crore in June 2019 down 62.91% from Rs. 28.74 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.25 crore in June 2019 down 27.3% from Rs. 87.00 crore in June 2018.

Indian Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.95 in June 2019 from Rs. 10.65 in June 2018.

Indian Metals shares closed at 155.55 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.62% returns over the last 6 months and -53.39% over the last 12 months.