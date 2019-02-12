Indian Metals Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 392.42 crore, down 18.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 392.42 crore in December 2018 down 18.86% from Rs. 483.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.68 crore in December 2018 down 53.6% from Rs. 74.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.60 crore in December 2018 down 36.48% from Rs. 159.95 crore in December 2017.

Indian Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 27.71 in December 2017.

Indian Metals shares closed at 211.75 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.65% returns over the last 6 months and -65.89% over the last 12 months.