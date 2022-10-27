 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indian Metals Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 672.45 crore, up 2.95% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys are:

Net Sales at Rs 672.45 crore in September 2022 up 2.95% from Rs. 653.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.30 crore in September 2022 down 88.65% from Rs. 143.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.32 crore in September 2022 down 67.95% from Rs. 241.27 crore in September 2021.

Indian Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 53.72 in September 2021.

Indian Metals shares closed at 256.10 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.30% returns over the last 6 months and -30.91% over the last 12 months.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 672.45 743.42 653.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 672.45 743.42 653.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 391.32 371.19 256.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.00 -49.41 -11.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.64 52.10 50.07
Depreciation 25.78 24.87 24.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.66 2.26 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 151.94 149.56 121.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.11 192.85 211.52
Other Income 4.43 6.85 4.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.54 199.70 216.33
Interest 22.64 20.87 12.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.90 178.83 203.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.90 178.83 203.82
Tax 12.50 44.65 60.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.40 134.18 143.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.40 134.18 143.71
Minority Interest -0.10 -0.10 -0.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.30 134.08 143.58
Equity Share Capital 53.96 53.96 26.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 24.85 53.72
Diluted EPS 3.02 24.85 53.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 24.85 53.72
Diluted EPS 3.02 24.85 53.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys #Indian Metals &amp; #Mining & Minerals #Results
first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.