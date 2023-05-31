English
    Indian Metals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 636.90 crore, down 15.83% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 636.90 crore in March 2023 down 15.83% from Rs. 756.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.02 crore in March 2023 down 55.1% from Rs. 142.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.73 crore in March 2023 down 25.77% from Rs. 193.64 crore in March 2022.

    Indian Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 26.43 in March 2022.

    Indian Metals shares closed at 283.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.14% returns over the last 6 months and -4.16% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations636.90623.62756.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations636.90623.62756.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials356.92355.27310.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.5049.8244.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.5542.8569.40
    Depreciation29.0327.6035.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----1.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.01116.72142.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.8931.36153.46
    Other Income4.818.224.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.7039.58158.21
    Interest9.0813.3515.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax105.6226.23142.63
    Exceptional Items-6.20-9.50--
    P/L Before Tax99.4216.73142.63
    Tax35.255.69-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.1711.04142.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.1711.04142.66
    Minority Interest-0.15-0.17-0.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates64.0210.87142.58
    Equity Share Capital53.9653.9653.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.872.0126.43
    Diluted EPS11.872.0126.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.872.0126.43
    Diluted EPS11.872.0126.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 31, 2023