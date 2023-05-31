Indian Metals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 636.90 crore, down 15.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 636.90 crore in March 2023 down 15.83% from Rs. 756.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.02 crore in March 2023 down 55.1% from Rs. 142.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.73 crore in March 2023 down 25.77% from Rs. 193.64 crore in March 2022.

Indian Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 26.43 in March 2022.

Indian Metals shares closed at 283.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.14% returns over the last 6 months and -4.16% over the last 12 months.