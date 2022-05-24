 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Metals Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 756.71 crore, up 31.35% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys are:

Net Sales at Rs 756.71 crore in March 2022 up 31.35% from Rs. 576.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.58 crore in March 2022 up 118.01% from Rs. 65.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.64 crore in March 2022 up 37.86% from Rs. 140.46 crore in March 2021.

Indian Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 26.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.24 in March 2021.

Indian Metals shares closed at 341.75 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.82% returns over the last 6 months and 64.26% over the last 12 months.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 756.71 655.22 576.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 756.71 655.22 576.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 310.86 309.52 234.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 44.44 -36.41 35.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 69.40 47.33 48.79
Depreciation 35.43 25.73 26.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.00 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 142.12 122.85 129.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.46 186.20 101.96
Other Income 4.75 2.99 11.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 158.21 189.19 113.80
Interest 15.58 14.61 16.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 142.63 174.58 97.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 142.63 174.58 97.72
Tax -0.03 52.34 32.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 142.66 122.24 65.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 142.66 122.24 65.49
Minority Interest -0.08 -0.12 -0.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 142.58 122.12 65.40
Equity Share Capital 53.96 26.98 26.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.43 22.66 24.24
Diluted EPS 26.43 22.66 24.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.43 22.66 24.24
Diluted EPS 26.43 22.66 24.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 24, 2022 04:45 pm
