Indian Metals Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 576.11 crore, up 51.99% Y-o-Y

June 09, 2021 / 08:38 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys are:

Net Sales at Rs 576.11 crore in March 2021 up 51.99% from Rs. 379.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.40 crore in March 2021 up 230.83% from Rs. 49.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.46 crore in March 2021 up 5680.25% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2020.

Indian Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 24.24 in March 2021 from Rs. 18.52 in March 2020.

Indian Metals shares closed at 489.95 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.83% returns over the last 6 months and 215.79% over the last 12 months.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations576.11425.46397.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations576.11425.46397.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials234.20239.03245.89
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.27-24.44-14.87
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost48.7946.7139.35
Depreciation26.6626.1326.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses129.2395.8091.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.9642.239.57
Other Income11.844.648.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.8046.8717.95
Interest16.0812.0616.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.7234.811.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax97.7234.811.12
Tax32.232.28-3.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.4932.534.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.4932.534.84
Minority Interest-0.09-0.11-0.28
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates65.4032.424.56
Equity Share Capital26.9826.9826.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.2412.021.69
Diluted EPS24.2412.021.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.2412.021.69
Diluted EPS24.2412.021.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys #Indian Metals & #Mining & Minerals #Results
first published: Jun 9, 2021 08:33 pm

