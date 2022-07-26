 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Metals Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 743.42 crore, up 38.22% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys are:

Net Sales at Rs 743.42 crore in June 2022 up 38.22% from Rs. 537.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.08 crore in June 2022 up 35.49% from Rs. 98.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.57 crore in June 2022 up 26.87% from Rs. 177.01 crore in June 2021.

Indian Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 36.68 in June 2021.

Indian Metals shares closed at 286.40 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.71% returns over the last 6 months and -25.69% over the last 12 months.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 743.42 756.71 537.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 743.42 756.71 537.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 371.19 310.86 231.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -49.41 44.44 -8.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 52.10 69.40 40.60
Depreciation 24.87 35.43 24.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 2.26 1.00 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 149.56 142.12 101.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 192.85 153.46 148.84
Other Income 6.85 4.75 4.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 199.70 158.21 152.89
Interest 20.87 15.58 16.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 178.83 142.63 136.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 178.83 142.63 136.62
Tax 44.65 -0.03 37.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 134.18 142.66 99.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 134.18 142.66 99.09
Minority Interest -0.10 -0.08 -0.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 134.08 142.58 98.96
Equity Share Capital 53.96 53.96 26.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.85 26.43 36.68
Diluted EPS 24.85 26.43 36.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.85 26.43 36.68
Diluted EPS 24.85 26.43 36.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
