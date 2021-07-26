Indian Metals Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 537.86 crore, up 32.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 537.86 crore in June 2021 up 32.78% from Rs. 405.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.96 crore in June 2021 up 305.08% from Rs. 24.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.01 crore in June 2021 up 122.1% from Rs. 79.70 crore in June 2020.

Indian Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 36.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.06 in June 2020.

Indian Metals shares closed at 730.60 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)