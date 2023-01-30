 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Metals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 623.62 crore, down 4.82% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys are:Net Sales at Rs 623.62 crore in December 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 655.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.87 crore in December 2022 down 91.1% from Rs. 122.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.18 crore in December 2022 down 68.74% from Rs. 214.92 crore in December 2021.
Indian Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.66 in December 2021. Indian Metals shares closed at 305.05 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.53% returns over the last 6 months and -14.14% over the last 12 months.
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations623.62672.45655.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations623.62672.45655.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials355.27391.32309.52
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks49.8211.00-36.41
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost42.8544.6447.33
Depreciation27.6025.7825.73
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies--0.66--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses116.72151.94122.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.3647.11186.20
Other Income8.224.432.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.5851.54189.19
Interest13.3522.6414.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.2328.90174.58
Exceptional Items-9.50----
P/L Before Tax16.7328.90174.58
Tax5.6912.5052.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.0416.40122.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.0416.40122.24
Minority Interest-0.17-0.10-0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.8716.30122.12
Equity Share Capital53.9653.9626.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.013.0222.66
Diluted EPS2.013.0222.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.013.0222.66
Diluted EPS2.013.0222.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
