Indian Metals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 623.62 crore, down 4.82% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys are:Net Sales at Rs 623.62 crore in December 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 655.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.87 crore in December 2022 down 91.1% from Rs. 122.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.18 crore in December 2022 down 68.74% from Rs. 214.92 crore in December 2021.
Indian Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.66 in December 2021.
|Indian Metals shares closed at 305.05 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.53% returns over the last 6 months and -14.14% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|623.62
|672.45
|655.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|623.62
|672.45
|655.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|355.27
|391.32
|309.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|49.82
|11.00
|-36.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.85
|44.64
|47.33
|Depreciation
|27.60
|25.78
|25.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.66
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|116.72
|151.94
|122.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.36
|47.11
|186.20
|Other Income
|8.22
|4.43
|2.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.58
|51.54
|189.19
|Interest
|13.35
|22.64
|14.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.23
|28.90
|174.58
|Exceptional Items
|-9.50
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.73
|28.90
|174.58
|Tax
|5.69
|12.50
|52.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.04
|16.40
|122.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.04
|16.40
|122.24
|Minority Interest
|-0.17
|-0.10
|-0.12
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10.87
|16.30
|122.12
|Equity Share Capital
|53.96
|53.96
|26.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.01
|3.02
|22.66
|Diluted EPS
|2.01
|3.02
|22.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.01
|3.02
|22.66
|Diluted EPS
|2.01
|3.02
|22.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
