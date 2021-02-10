Indian Metals Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 425.46 crore, up 7.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 425.46 crore in December 2020 up 7.03% from Rs. 397.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.42 crore in December 2020 up 610.96% from Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.00 crore in December 2020 up 65.98% from Rs. 43.98 crore in December 2019.

Indian Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 12.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.69 in December 2019.

Indian Metals shares closed at 478.80 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 124.95% returns over the last 6 months and 136.50% over the last 12 months.