Why investors should look at this ferro chrome player?

Indian Metal and Ferro Alloys had a dividend payout of 24 percent for FY23.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Key highlights Ferro chrome demand expected to increase in FY24 Better realisation and lower coal cost in June 2023 quarter Compensation on account of de-allocation of coal block expected to be received soon Investors with higher risk appetite can accumulate and add stock on declines Indian Metal and Ferro Alloys (IMFA; CMP: Rs 284; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,532 crore) is a fully integrated producer of value-added ferro chrome, with an installed furnace capacity of 190 MVA (mega volt-amps), capable of producing 2.84 lakh tonnes...