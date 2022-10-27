Indian Infotech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore, up 2.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore in September 2022 up 2.22% from Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 9.03% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 9.35% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021.

Indian Infotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.

Indian Infotech shares closed at 2.56 on October 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.52% returns over the last 6 months and 62.03% over the last 12 months.