Indian Infotech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in September 2021 down 25% from Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021 up 525.33% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021 down 26.71% from Rs. 2.92 crore in September 2020.

Indian Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Indian Infotech shares closed at 2.58 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 500.00% returns over the last 6 months and 1,417.65% over the last 12 months.